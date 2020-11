Church to hold rummage sale

VERONA — Verona United Methodist Church, 206 S. State St., is holding a fall rummage sale.

Hundreds of new items have been added including plenty of beautiful Christmas items. There will also be a bake sale.

The rummage/bake sale will be held Thursday, Nov. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. until noon. All items are sold by donation except the bake sale.

All money raised will support church missions.