Fall events coming up in West Alexandria

WEST ALEXANDRIA — AKS Nut Sale: Alpha Kappa Sorority is taking orders for this year’s fresh Fall harvest of Nuts. Place your order today for 16 oz. bags of unsalted Pecans (pieces or halves), English Walnuts, Whole Almonds or Whole Cashews for $10 each.

For just $2 more, any variety of nuts can be candied with our special recipe. The result is a crunchy, sweet, delicious treat. Customers use them in recipes, as baked-good toppers, holiday snack mix add-ins, or to eat by the handful.

Place your order today for this year’s harvest/mid-November Delivery by email with your name and contact information to alphakappa1941@gmail.com, skyelab62@aol.com, walexwendy@yahoo.com or you can text or call order with name and contact information to either 937-336-2027, or 937-248-4166. Confirmation of your order will be sent to you within two business days.

Turkey Shoot

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring their 39 year annual Turkey Shoot at 1 p.m. each Sunday through Nov. 21. The public is welcome. There is a lunch stand in the Clubhouse. Contact Floyd Weimer at 336-1618, Curtis Early at 533-3226 or Paul Price at 248-1083.

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks program is on-going. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Food banks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226.

American Legion Post 322

Euchre every Wed. at 7 p.m. $5 entrance fee, 50/50 raffle.

Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m.

Rock the Jukebox the third Friday of every month.

SAL Breakfast Sunday, Nov. 7 from 8-11 a.m.

Monte Carlo Night, Saturday, Nov. 13 brought to you by the Auxiliary and Sons of the American legion, Post 322 at SR 503 South.

Handmade Holiday Sale

Preble Clayworks and Apiary is having a Handmade Holiday Sale on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 1659 Enterprise Rd. Join Amy and Judd Dillon for ceramic wares and home-grown honey from the bee yard, as well as pieces by textile artist Katie Ballin and her daughter Dylan. Some textile items available will be made from kimono silks such as scarves, ornaments and keychains as well as wire and natural stone rings.

BINGO

The West Alexandria Fire Dept. BINGO is back every Thursday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with open seating; first come, first served. Early Bird Games start at 6 p.m. to help those coming after work. All players must be 18 or over. We have several progressive games going on at 25 E. Dayton Street.

Farmers’ Market

The Farmers’ Market assembles the second Tuesday of every month from 4-8 p.m. in the Salem Lutheran Church parking lot at 70 E Dayton St. Anyone can participate as long as all goods are homegrown, homemade or handmade.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations every Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, and baked-goods. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible with the Reverend Mark May from Community Christian Church.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

St. John Church

St. John offers in-person worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. at 22 E. Oak St. or on facebook @stjohnwestalex.

Church of the Brethren

A free Community Meal is open to all to attend the first Wednesday of every month from 5-6:30 p.m. at 22 E. Oak Street. Sunday School at 9:15 a.m. and Sunday Worship at 10:30 p.m. Services can be also be attended online at Facebook or at the church website http://www.westalexcob.org

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Worship starts at 9 a.m. on Sundays with the Rev. Timothy Swanson at 2139 Enterprise Rd. Air-conditioned and handicap-accessible.

Calvary Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist Church doors are open for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 3613 Winston Lane. Visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

Salem Lutheran Church

Salem Kids meets every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. for a meal, then a program from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Kids aged 3 years through sixth grade are welcome to be a part of Salem Kids which includes a meal, Bible lessons, fun activities and service projects. For additional information contact the church at 839-4210.

Jr. Choir rehearses every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Performances will be the second Sunday of every month during 10:30a.m. Worship services.

Doors are open for Sunday School at 9:30a.m. and Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. with provisions to allow for social distancing. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church – West Alexandria.

First Communion Classes take place at 1p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Contact the Rev. Dan Mershon if your child will be participating.

Confirmation Classes meet every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study meets on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church Lounge or via Zoom.

Salem High School and Middle School Youth will meet after church on Nov. 7 to rake leaves in yards throughout the community. All who would like to join are welcome to bring a rake and join us.

There will be a Thanksgiving Feast for Salem HS and MS Youth and their families on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

The Women of the NALC are sponsoring the annual Adopt-A-Family Project for local families in need. Also, the Women are accepting new socks and mittens for the Sock and MItten Tree in the church library, to help school children and those in need of warmth this winter. The Women are accepting donations for Cheerboxes until Dec. 1, to be given to shut-ins.

The Annual Congregation Business meeting will be held following worship service on Christ the King Sunday, Nov. 21, in order to elect council members and approve the budget for 2022.

The hanging of the greens and decorating of the church will take place Saturday, Nov. 27, beginning at 9 a.m.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast, fellowship, Bible study and prayer.

November Special Offering is designated to the Adopt-A-Family Project.