Englewood resident makes 100th Donation

DAYTON — Donor Michael Browne of Englewood never imagined he would be wearing a face mask and social distancing from other donors when he made his 100th lifetime blood donation.

Those safeguards were in place as he donated April 21 at the Dayton Community Blood Center, but that’s not what made the milestone more significant.

“It’s good for the community,” said Browne, “especially at this time.”

He retired last year after a 52-year career in engineering design with DP&L in Montgomery County and Greenville.

“I loved my work,” he said.

Browne is 76 years old, which puts him in a high risk category for venturing out during Ohio’s stay-at-home precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic. But he sees the essential need for blood donations as a call to duty.

“I’m glad to do it,” he said. “I told my doctor that I’ve been seeing that I was going to donate, and he said, ‘Thank you.’”

Browne has been a regular donor at the Dayton CBC for 25 years and tries to give whole blood at least three times per year.

“I just want to help other people,” he said about the dedication that has kept him on course to his 100th donation. “They need it. That’s why my doctor was encouraging me to keep doing it.”

Contributed photo

