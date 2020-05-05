Staff Report
ENGLEWOOD — Softened water is now available to 5,000 Englewood households. The 2.6 million dollar water treatment plant addition and upgrade became operational this week.
Seven wells pumping approximately 1.3 million gallons of ground water daily from the Stillwater River aquifer averages 365 MG/L of hardness. The ION exchange treatment technology will reduce hardness to 150 MG/L, comparable to other area communities.
A common question is if a home softener will still be necessary. The public supply is designed to replace most home units.
Residents will enjoy savings in the cost of salt and repairs. No more bags of replacement salt to lug around.