Man indicted for killing Brookville woman

DAYTON — Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced May 4 that Joshua Owen Sams, 31, of Dayton, has been indicted on additional counts in connection to the death of a Brookville woman who died as a result of injuries she sustained on a traffic crash that occurred in 2019.
On Sunday, March 31, 2019, Sams was driving on Westbrook Road in Perry Township.
Witness statements indicate Sams was swerving and crossed the centerline several times.
Near the intersection with Wellbaum Road, his vehicle crossed the centerline and he struck another vehicle head‐on. The driver of the other vehicle, 65 year old Virginia J. Steinhauser, of Brookville, was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital.
On July 30, 2019, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Sams for:
• One count of Aggravated Vehicular Assault – driving under suspension
• One count of Vehicular Assault – driving under suspension
• One count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs
• One count of Possession of Drugs
• One count of Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence – Heroin metabolite
• One count of Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence – Methamphetamine
• One count of Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence – Amphetamine
• One count of Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence
On Feb. 14, 2020, the victim died as a result of complications from the injuries she sustained in the crash.
On May 1, 2020, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the defendant on two additional counts:
• One count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide – driving under suspension
• One count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide – reckless
Sams is in custody in the Montgomery County Jail, being held on a $250,000 bond.
“This defendant was driving even though his license was under multiple suspensions,” Heck said. “In addition, he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. He caused the senseless and preventable death of the victim by his reckless and irresponsible actions.”