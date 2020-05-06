Englewood offices open, local events canceled

Neighborhood Garage Sale postponed/all garage sales suspended

Staff Report

ENGLEWOOD – City administration offices are now open. The public meeting rooms in the Englewood Government Center remain closed until further notice.

The Earl Heck Center will remain closed. All regular scheduled classes and activities are still canceled.

2020 Neighborhood Garage Sale postponed, and all garage sales are suspended.

In compliance with Governor Mike DeWine’s guidelines, and out of concern for public health, the 2020 Neighborhood Garage Sale has been postponed until further notice. This action includes the suspension of all garage sales in the city.

2020 Englewood Festival & Parade canceled.

In compliance with the governor’s guidelines, and due to uncertainties for the foreseeable future, the 2020 Englewood Festival & Parade normally held the second weekend in August, have been canceled.