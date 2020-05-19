Local student gains valuable work experience

ENGLEWOOD – Noah Byanski, an Miami Valley Career Technology Center senior in the Construction Carpentry program, has been working for Unibilt Industries all school year as part of the Pre-Apprenticeship Program.

Byanski was inspired to pursue an education at MVCTC by some of his older friends. He enrolled in the Construction Carpentry program, knowing it would be a good path for him to prepare for a career where he was able to work with his hands and create something new.

The MVCTC Work-Based Learning opportunities link secondary education, college, business, industry, and government together to provide a seamless career path for high school students. The Pre-Apprenticeship program allows students to work and earn a paycheck – while learning skills and earning the certifications that employers want.

“I pursued the Pre-Apprenticeship program because I have not always enjoyed school as much as other people,” Byanski said. “If I had the opportunity to work instead of going to school every day, I was going to take it.”

The MVCTC Pre-Apprenticeship program is an Ohio State Apprenticeship Council Recognized Pre-Apprenticeship Program. Students learn the skills needed for a rewarding career while earning money – all without racking up student loan debt. The students who meet the qualifications can start work the summer before their senior year and when school starts, they can work two weeks full-time and return to school two weeks full-time to complete their academic requirements for graduation.

The schedule alternated throughout the school year.

Byanski was scheduled to graduate from Northmont and CTC with valuable work experiences, a high school diploma, many career options, and his OSHA-10 and Forklift Certifications. He plans to pursue a career in Construction Management. His responsibilities at Unibilt have prepared him for a rewarding future.

Byanski has learned the value of safety equipment, cleaning up his work area, being efficient, and staying on schedule. He shared, “the most rewarding part of my job is walking around the shop and seeing all of the hard work we have put into the houses we built.”

Noah is the son of Matt and Nicki Byanski of Englewood.

The Byanski’s are proud of their son for the independence he has shown. They shared, “The MVCTC Pre-Apprenticeship program has allowed Noah to learn responsibility and be more independent. We are very proud of Noah’s integrity.”