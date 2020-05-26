Perry Trustees to request fire and EMS reports

PERRY TOWNSHIP – Perry Township Trustees decided at their May 12 meeting to request a number of options open to them under terms in the Fire and EMS contracts they approved at their March township meeting.

The contracts are with the Village of New Lebanon Fire Department, which serves the township from Amity Road to New Lebanon, and with the Brookville Fire Department, which provides the services from the City to Amity Road.

The contract states that the village or city will provide a copy of the fire departments’ budgets to the trustees at the start of each calendar year upon request.

Financial Office Rhonda Behnken suggested the budget from each department be on file at the township offices, and the trustees approved making the requests.

The contract also calls for the township trustees to approve the emergency medical services billing by New Lebanon and Brookville. The two entities will have sole direction over the amount of billing for services and the method of billing and will be solely responsible for the collection of EMS billing. The village and city will collect and retain and use the funds for delivery of Fire and EMA services.

The Village and City may provide a summary upon request for services billed by the village and city. Once again, the financial officer suggested getting the summary reports, beginning with the Jan. 1, 2020, reports.

The village and the city will perform collecting and retaining of these funds, using them to pay for the services provided.

Behnken suggested asking that the summary reports begin with the one from Jan.1 of this year.

Also, the contract says the village or the city may meet with the trustees one time per quarter of the year to discuss financial and operational issues within the township at an agreed upon date, so the trustees agreed to request that both Chief JC Keyser of New Lebanon and Brookville Chief Ron Fletcher attend the June 9 trustees meeting for that discussion.

Also, Trustee Jason Hartshorn said he was interested in streamlining items on the future trustee meeting agendas and he provided an example to be discussed at another time, perhaps at the next monthly work session.

“Matters listed under the consent agenda are considered to be routine and will be acted by one motion and one vote of consent. There will be no separate discussion of these items. If a discussion is desired, that item will be removed from the consent agenda and considered separately,” he said.

Hartshorn clarified his suggestion by providing an example that would look like this:

• April 14, 2020 – Regular Meeting Minutes.

• May 4, 2020 – Special Meeting Minutes.

• Purchase Orders – Starting with the purchase order number.

• Payroll and Bills – Starting with the check number.

Trustees also forwarded helpful information that the Ohio Tax Commissioner had approved Montgomery County’s request to extend the property tax due date from July17 to Aug. 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next regular Perry Township meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9. The trustees

will meet at the township administration building, but the meeting may be partially conducted through the Zoom option. For more information on how to attend, residents can call the office at 833-3045.