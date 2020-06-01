2020 County Fair cancelled

DAYTON – The Montgomery County Agricultural Society Board of Directors issued a press release May 27 announcing that the 2020 Montgomery County Fair was being canceled.

The release said the decision was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MCAS Board of Directors voted on May 26 to cancel this year’s Montgomery County Fair.

The release did state that the board would begin planning to host Junior Fair Livestock Exposition that will be open to livestock exhibitors and their families.

“We are just heartbroken to have to make this decision, but our priority must be the safety and well-being of our attendees and exhibitors,” said Mark Jimison, Board President of the Montgomery County Agricultural Society. “We appreciate all the citizens and local businesses who have continued to support us during this difficult time, and we look forward to hosting the Montgomery County Fair again in 2021 – bigger and better than ever.”

The 2020 fair event would have been the third at the new Montgomery County Fairgrounds and Events Center off Infirmary Lane near Arthur Fisher Park.

According to fair officials attendance has nearly tripled at the annual fair event, which has been held for 168 years, since moving from the old site near downtown Dayton.

Additional details about the Junior Fair Livestock Exposition will be made available as planning continues, with a focus on allowing youth exhibitors to complete projects in a safe and family-oriented environment at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. For more information please visit: http://www.montcofair.com/.