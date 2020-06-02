Next Community UMC blood drive June 10

BROOKVILLE – Community United Methodist church will sponsor its monthly Brookville community blood drive Wednesday, June 10 from 12:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Christena Leiber Center at Brookville’s Golden Gate Park, located 545 Upper Lewisburg Salem Road.

Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220 and are asked to wear a face mask.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive Community Blood Center’s summer blood drive campaign “Wake Up and Give” T-shirt.

Community Blood Center safeguards against COVID-19 transmission include checking the temperature of donors before they enter a blood drive, requiring all staff and donors to wear face masks, and requiring donors to make appointments. If all appointments to a blood drive are filled, donors are asked to please schedule on a different day.

CBC has launched the Wake Up and Donate Blood Drive to anticipate the traditional increase in demand for blood donations during the summer months.

Everyone who registers to donate through Oct. 31 is automatically entered in the grand prize drawing for a bed manufactured by Sleep Number.

The campaign includes three special-edition donor T-shirts and CBC is challenging donors to collect all three designs. Eligible donors can increase their chances of winning the Sleep Number bed by entering the drawing up to three times during the campaign.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring our education program to your school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom and find quick links to our social media pages.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE (4483).

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 23 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys.