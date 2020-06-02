Optimists start flag project

BROOKVILLE – Back in February the Brookville Optimist Club started discussions for what has become the club’s Honoring the America Flag Project.

Despite difficulties stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, which stopped the club from holding its bi-monthly meetings, plans forged ahead.

Club officials decided with all Brookville went through with COVID-19 shutdowns and with the 2019 Memorial Day Tornados, they wanted in some way to not only honor the strength of the community, honor patriotic national holidays and honor the United States of America flag.

“The Optimist Club received some very generous donations from some of our Brookville, Ohio organizations, The Sons of AMVETS, VFW Post 3288 of Brookville, a memorial contribution following the passing of our beloved Charter member of the Optimist Club, Emerson Warner, as well as BrookHaven Retirement Community, we thank them for their generosity,” said Club President John Cooper.

Those donations gave the Brookville Optimist Club the ability to do an “Avenue of Flags” on Arlington Road as well as the median of Terrace Park Boulevard. Both areas were among the club’s main goals.

The club sent out the word that they were doing subscriptions for $40 for a flag to be placed in a residential yard or at a business on four holidays during the year – Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Patriots Day (Sept. 11) and Veteran’s Day.

“The flags, all American made, were purchased through the All American Store and are placed out before each holiday, in an aluminum sleeve placed by the Optimist’s, 18 inches into the ground,” Roger Hoover, Chairman of the ‘flag project’ said. “Afterwards the flags are retrieved, cleaned and stored by the Optimists to again be flown for the subscriber at the next holiday.

“The fee is charged once a year and each subscriber will be notified should they like to renew their subscription,” Hoover added. “The sleeve is below mowing height and capped when not being used.”

This will be an ongoing project and if you would like to subscribe to have a flag subscription you can call 937-286-4093 and leave a message with your number. Your call will be returned, and a form/registration will be sent to you.

The next holiday for the flags to be displayed is July 4 and requests are being received. Optimist Club officials note that orders for July 4, and after, are needed very soon. If you start a subscription for July 4 a flag will be flown for you through next Memorial Day and then you will be notified about renewing.

You can also find the form and information on the club’s Web site, www.brookvilleoptimist.com.

“The Optimist Club would like to thank everyone that subscribed to their ‘Honoring America Flag Project,’” Cooper said. “Our hopes are to see the beautiful flag flying everywhere in Brookville.

“Remember, by doing this, you don’t have to remember to put your flag out or take it down and it is cleaned, stored and taken care of for you,” President Cooper added. “Plus, you are helping the Brookville Optimist Club to benefit all of our youth projects. We are known as, ‘Friends of Youth.’”