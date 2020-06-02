Nomads postpone annual reunion concert

BROOKVILLE – Just like many of the events planned for this summer, the Nomads annual reunion has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nomads band made decision to postpone the date of their 12th annual reunion concert. Originally set for July 18, the new date will be Friday, Sept. 5, at Brookville VFW Post 3288 on Carr Drive.

Organizers of the concert felt that it was not practical to hold the 12th reunion on the original July 18 date as the VFW is expected to be operating only at 50 percent capacity. That be about 100 people. It is not known when that restriction will be lifted.

Event organizers are hoping that the restrictions will be lifted by September to play for a full house. It’s possible that the gig will be played outside in the parking lot.

The Nomads started playing rock n’ roll in 1963 as a youth band in the Brookville area.

In the early days, the band played at Golden Gate Park, local school dances, Forest Park Plaza, frat parties and were winners of several “battle of the band” competitions.

The band reunited in 2009 after 40 years to play a concert/party at the Brookville VFW. Over 200 people attended that event.

They have been reuniting every July ever since that first reunion.