CUMC June blood drive a success

BROOKVILLE – The blood drive held on June 10 by the Community Blood Center, and sponsored by Community United Methodist Church, looked a bit different.

The drives have been held at BrookHaven Retirement Center, however due to COVID-19 precautions this drive took place at the Christena Leiber Center in Golden Gate Park.

All the personnel were wearing masks, and all donors were required to wear masks and make appointments in advance.

Dane Young was passing out disposable thermometers to donors to take their temperature before they checked in. Donors were scheduled so there was no waiting, and chairs for them to sit in while filling out the questionnaire allowed for social distancing.

Each cot was sprayed with a disinfectant and wiped down after each use; the disinfectant was going out about as fast as the blood was coming in. And the canteen, where donors restore their blood sugar with cookies and fruit juice after donating, was serve-yourself, with only packaged snacks available. The cover masks came off briefly in that area.

Nevertheless, 50 potential donors made appointments, and 24 were accepted.

Mark Pompilio, marketing manager for the Community Blood Center, said this was just short of the goal for the drive.

“And it included two first-time donors, who tend to come back to the next drive,” he said.