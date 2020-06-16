BCT cancels remainder of 2020 season

BROOKVILLE – The Board of Directors of the Brookville Community Theatre announced this past Saturday that the remainder of the 2020 season will be cancelled.

“Brookville Community Theatre Board of Directors has been carefully following all updates and guidelines regarding COVID-19,” said BCT Board President James Nelson. “We have been closely monitoring the impact it is having on the public and we are especially concerned about the health of our volunteers and patrons.

“Even though things are opening up, we have weighed all options regarding our upcoming events, to determine the best course of action to protect everyone’s health in this difficult time,” added Nelson. “We have sadly decided to cancel the rest of our 2020 season.”

The only show in 2020 that graced the BCT stage was “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940,” which was performed in February.

Next up at BCT was the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, “The Sound of Music,” which was scheduled June 25-28, as well as July 2-5 and July 10-12.

That show, along with two others from the 2020 season, “The Curious Savage” and “Christmas Dreams,” will be moved to the 2021 season. It was announced previously on the BCT Web site, www.brookvillecommunitytheatre.com, that “Blythe Spirit” was also moving to the 2021 season.

The Brookville theatre venue opened in 1985 and was celebrating 2020 as its 35th anniversary season.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this causes to our patrons,” Nelson said. “We hope that all of our patrons remain safe during these uncertain times, and we will get through this together.

“This is our current plan, but as circumstances unfold, and if things change, we will keep you informed,” added Nelson. “We will announce any updates on our website and on our Facebook page.”

The BCT board did announce that season tickets purchased for the 2020 season will be rolled over for the 2021 season.

Nelson said that for more information on 2020 season tickets being rolled over to next year patrons should call the theatre at 937-833-6790, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.