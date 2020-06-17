Free meal pickup at Dayton Metro Libraries

DAYTON — The Children’s Hunger Alliance is sponsoring a free meal program with weekly pickup available at 12 different Dayton Metro Library Branches.

Starting June 23, parents will be able to pick up 10 meals (two meals per day) per child, at the designated times. No registration is needed.

“Learning is impossible when children are hungry,” said Mandie Burns, Dayton Metro Library’s Youth Services Coordinator. “The Library is pleased to assist the Children’s Hunger Alliance with this project, so that our families have one less thing to worry about this summer.”

The Library is seeking volunteers to help pre-pack and serve meals at these Libraries. To volunteer, complete a volunteer application online at DaytonMetroLibrary.org.

Meal Pickup Schedule, through August 27:

Tuesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

• Main Library 215 E. Third St. 45402

• Miamisburg 545 E. Linden Ave. 45342

• Northmont 333 W. National Rd. 45322

• Westwood 3207 Hoover Ave. 45402

Wednesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

• Burkhardt 4680 Burkhardt Ave. 45431

• Miami Township 2718 Lyons Rd. 45342

• Southeast 21 Watervliet Ave. 45420

• Trotwood 855 E. Main St. 45426

Thursday, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

• Electra C Doren 701 Troy St. 45404

• Huber Heights 6160 Chambersburg Rd. 45424

• New Lebanon 715 W. Main St. 45345

• West Carrollton 300 E Central Ave. 45449

Additionally, Dayton Public Schools is operating grab-and-go food distribution at the Madden Hills and Northwest Branch Libraries:

• Madden Hills 2542 Germantown St. 45417 – Tuesday & Thursday, 12:05-12:25 p.m.

• Northwest 2410 Philadelphia Dr. 45406 – Monday & Wednesday, 12:50-1 p.m.

For more information about these meal pickup sites, contact Mandie Burns, Youth Services Director for the Library, at 937- 496-8507 or MBurns@DaytonMetroLibrary.org. Visit the Children’s Hunger Alliance website at https://childrenshungeralliance.org/.