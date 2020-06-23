Plans in place for West Alexandria event

WEST ALEXANDRIA – The West Alexandria Celebration Committee will host the Annual July Fourth Party in the Park and Car Show at Peace Park on July 4 from 1 until 7 p.m.

The fireworks display will take place at approximately 10 p.m. at the Twin Valley South High School grounds. There will be no vendors or restrooms available at the school.

Face cover masks are not required but are recommended. Anyone who is currently sick or has recently been sick, or has been around someone who has been sick, is asked to please not attend.

Attendees are asked to practice safe social distancing of six feet. There will be no entrance to the Twin Valley South school’s property before 8:30 p.m. Parking spots are for vehicles only, however attendees are welcome to watch from inside their vehicles.

Attendees are welcome to watch from the practice field area in small groups that are six feet apart. No pets will be allowed.

The West Alexandria Police Association will be raffling off chances to throw a pie in the face of Chief Tony Gasper, Assistant Chief Michael McDonald and Officer Dororthy Stringer.

The car show will take place at Peace Park from 1 until 7 p.m. with entries at $10 per vehicle. Prizes will be awarded for the top five cars, top three trucks, top three motorcycles and top three tractors as well as a Best of Show winner.

Event organizers are accepting craft and baked-good vendors at $10 per booth, and food concession vendors for $25. All vendors must follow COVID 19 restrictions including, but not limited to, being able to wipe down high touch surfaces frequently, have no self-serve areas, and all condiments must be individually packaged.

It is the responsibility of all vendors to make sure they have all needed licenses and permits on hand.