Picnic planning for 2020 proceeding

BROOKVILLE – The 70th annual Brookville Community Picnic event is scheduled for July 23-25 at Golden Gate Park in Brookville.

Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce officials, who help organize the event, spoke last week about what is known and still unknown for this year’s event.

“We are just looking at what we can do,” said Adam Blevins, President of the Chamber board.

“We are looking at all of the best practices,” he added.

Blevins said that the event is a staple event for the community and has drawn a good-sized following over the years.

One item that will be missing for this year’s event are rides. Blevins said that there was no way to adequately social distance on rides and with the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the nation, and world, safety concerns are first and foremost with all planning concerns for the picnic.

The vendor booths will be present, though Chamber officials are working on a plan to give vendors space between their booths and other vendors.

“We have no plans to cut back on the number of vendors,” Blevins said.

As for fireworks, Blevins said that if the Chamber is able to secure the necessary funding that “Hopefully we can have a fireworks display on Saturday night.”

For more information about the picnic event visit the Chamber Web site at www.brookvilleareachamber.org, or follow the Chamber on Facebook.