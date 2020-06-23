Planning Commission approves special requests

BROOKVILLE – At their June 11 meeting the Brookville Planning Commission heard from several members of the community about obtaining special use permits, etc. for their properties.

First was a special use permit and variance request for placing of new lighting fixtures in the parking lot at the Brookville Full Gospel Church of God, located at 235 S. Wolf Creek St.

Jim Chase from Chase Electric, explained to the board that the church wishes to erect four light poles, 25 feet in height, with LED light fixtures.

Brookville Zoning Officer Jim Snedeker said that the pole height would be higher than current zoning codes allow, but by using LED lights and having the poles 25 feet tall, Chase said that the number of poles needed would be reduced to the four planned.

“I have no issues with the lights, for safety reasons,” said Planning Commission President Ryan Henderson.

Chase said that the lights would be 200 watts each and put off 15,000 lumens total. The poles would be made of steel.

Chase also said that the lights would be mainly used when the church has Wednesday evening activities and would be using a timer system.

The variance permit, as well as the special use permit, were approved.

The second request was to allow for a replat for construction of four rental buildings by B&B Rentals LTD on Meadow Glen Avenue. The buildings would be all four units each.

The replat was to allow for a revision of the site plan for the property.

That replat was approved.

The board also discussed and approved a site plan for a proposed daycare facility, with a proposed latchkey and possible tutoring use, at 533 Western Ave., near the Brookville Local Schools property on Blue Pride Drive.

The board had heard from the developers of this facility at a previous meeting. The site plan for the special use o0f the property was approved.

Randy Miller came before the board to obtain an amendment request for a special use permit already granted for a business at 464 N. Wolf Creek St., Premier Motorworks, LLC. Previously the special use allowed for the business to operate, and originally owners had planned on internet only based auto sales.

The owners have found that having vehicles parked in front of the business would be beneficial, and the amendment was to allow such a use.

“Internet sales does not work so well for small dealers,” said Miller.

That amendment was approved.

The final piece of business at the June 11 meeting was to allow for the owners of properties at 520 Arlington Road and 449 South Wolf Creek St. to exchange small portions for their lots to, as Snedeker said, “square off their lots.”

The parcels exchanged are approximately half an acre each.

That measure required three separate approvals, one to approve a plat of survey for the two parcels, the second to approve a subdivision record plan for the Arlington Road property (Jack’s Car Wash), and the third was to allow for approval of the subdivision record plan for the South Wolf Creek Street lot, which is owned by M&L Family Investments.

The M&L Family Investments lot is located just west of the entrance into the Brookville IGA lot off South Wolf Creek Street.

Brookville Mayor Chuck Letner gave a short update on a walk he took through the Terrace Park Plat neighborhood on Memorial Day, May 25.

“We’ve come a long way in a year,” Letner said of the renovations done to many homes and lots in that neighborhood following the May 27, 2019 tornado event.

“They are not just rebuilding, they are redeveloping,” Letner said.

The next meeting of Brookville Planning Commission is scheduled for Thursday, July 16, at 7:30 p.m., in Council Chambers at the Brookville Municipal Building, 301 Sycamore St., Brookville.