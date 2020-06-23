Brookville Buckeye State nominees announced

BROOKVILLE – Due to COVID-19, Buckeye Girls and Boys State programs for 2020 have been cancelled.

The staff and administration of Brookville High School would still like to recognize the following students who were selected as either the delegate or alternate to participate in Buckeye Boys/Girls State this summer.

Buckeye Boys/Girls State are programs sponsored by the American Legion or American Legion Auxiliary. Students were chosen via an interviewing process involving the Optimist Club, Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club, VFW, and AMVETS. These organizations also sponsor our delegates as well. Many thanks for their generous donations.

The Buckeye Boys State delegate nominees were:

• Ashton Macri, son of Vincent Macri and the late Darla Macri – Accomplishments: Varsity Wrestling, Marching Band – 2018, Concert Band – 2018, Future Teachers of America, Relay for Life, Miami University Summer Scholars Internship – 2018, Martial Arts and Selected to receive Xavier Distinguished Scholar award – 2019.

• Matthew Stark, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Stark – Accomplishments: Eagle Scout (Senior Patrol Leader, Quartermaster, Scribe, Chaplain’s Aide, Troop Guide, three religious awards, Order of the Arrow-Brotherhood member), National Honors Society, Selected for the Naval Academy Summer Seminar – 2020, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar Alumni – 2019 SOAR Academic Award – Math, Principal’s Scholar Athlete Award, Percussion Section Leader – 2020, Academic Achievement Awards (Math 9, 10/English 9, 10/History 10), Confirmed in the Methodist Church – 2014, Varsity Baseball, Marching Band, Indoor Drumline, Pep Band, Concert Band, Drama Club, Boy Scouts and Relay for Life.

• Dana Henson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dan Henson – Accomplishments Varsity Football, Principal’s Scholar Athlete Award, AP Government, Voted “Outstanding Newbie” and “Outstanding Junior” in school musical and Co-owner of Brookville Student Mowing.

The Boys State alternates were Andrew Watt, Mason Esterline and Paul Takhar.

The Buckeye Girls State delegate nominees were:

• Carly Webster, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Webster – Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Future Teachers of America, Shades of Blue, Drama Club, AP US History and Government, Wheelchair basketball national scholar athlete award and 4.0 GPA all years, all quarters.

• Alexis Herbert, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vaughn Herbert – Accomplishments: Volleyball, Student Council Treasurer, SADD Club, Key Club, National Honor Society, Art Club, Yearbook, Optimist Award, Vice President of Modern Language Club, Principal’s Scholar Athlete Award, SOAR Academic Award – Science and Social Studies and AP US History and Government.

• Mary Guillen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Guillen – Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Modern Language Club, AP US History and Government, Swim Team, Tennis, Track, Key Club, Relay for Life, Future Teachers of America, FISH and CCP classes.

• Samantha Carnes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alec Carnes – Accomplishments: Art Club, Modern Language Club, Key Club, Drama Club, National Honor Society, SADD Club, Vice President of class of 2021, Varsity Soccer (All Miami Valley third team, Honorable Mention Southwestern Buckeye League), Varsity Tennis, Shades of Blue, AP Government and AP US History, Principal’s Scholar Athlete Award, SOAR Academic Award – Science and Social Studies, Selected for National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists Award of Excellence and Straight A’s entire academic career.

The Girls State alternates were Sophia Abrams, Bonnie Stevenson, Erica Flory and Grace Gisewite.