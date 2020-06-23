Students make Dean’s List at Miami

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2019-20 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Eve Henne of Englewood, OH (45315)

Sam Henne of Englewood, OH (45315)

Zoe Boone of Englewood, OH (45315)

Joyce Hughes of Brookville, OH (45309)

Maggie Laing of Dayton, OH (45415)

Laurymar Lopez-Melon of Clayton, OH (45315)

Eric Woods of Englewood, OH (45322)

Jayla Prysock of Dayton, OH (45415)

Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio.

With a student body of nearly 19,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.