Blood drives happening in local area

DAYTON – Community United Methodist Church will sponsor its monthly community blood drive Wednesday, July 1 from 12:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the Christena Leiber Center at Golden Gate Park, 545 Upper Lewisburg Salem Road, Brookville.

Community Blood Center says blood donors are “essential heroes” who are especially needed during the July 4th holiday week.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the free “Hero” face mask and the free “Wake Up & Give” T-shirt. Donors must make an appointment and wear a face mask. Schedule your donation at www.DonorTime.com, or call 937-461-3220.

Blood donations are in demand as hospitals return to pre-COVID-19 usage and the blood supply faces the traditional summer holiday challenges of vacation travel, no high school blood drives, and increases in accidents and trauma cases.

CBC’s “Wake Up & Donate Blood Drive” is underway to encourage summer donating. Everyone who registers to donate through Oct. 31 is automatically entered in the grand prize drawing for a custom-comfort Sleep Number bed.

An Englewood tradition will carry on this year thanks to the partnership between neighbors JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard and Fairview Brethren in Christ Church.

The 15th annual “Give a Pint, Get a Pint Blood Drive” will be Thursday, June 25 from 12:30 until 6:30 p.m. with a coupon for a free pint of JD’s frozen custard for everyone who registers to donate. But this year the blood drive will take place only at Fairview Brethren in Christ Church, 750 Union Blvd., Englewood.

The “Give a Pint, Get a Pint Blood Drive” always draws a crowd to the Community Blood Center Bloodmobile parked behind JD’s. COVID-19 social distancing precautions limits the number of donors on Bloodmobiles, so this year JD’s will provide the coupons but will not host the blood drive.

Schedule your appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate will also receive the JD’s coupon, the “Hero” face mask and the free “Wake Up & Give” T-shirt.

Donors must have an appointment and must wear a face mask.