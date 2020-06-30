Local student named to Lawrence Tech list

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Ian Williamson from Brookville, has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2020 semester at Lawrence Technological University.

Williamson is majoring in Transportation Design. To be named to the honor roll a student must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.

Lawrence Technological University, www.ltu.edu, is a private university founded in 1932 that offers more than 100 programs through the doctoral level in its Colleges of Architecture and Design, Arts and Sciences, Business and Information Technology, and Engineering.