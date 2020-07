TOLEDO – Brookville’s Adam Stanley, majoring in BS Medical Imaging, Computed Tomography Imaging, has been awarded honors for the 2020 Spring semester at Mercy College of Ohio. To be named on the Honor’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours. Mercy College of Ohio is a Catholic institution with a campus in Toledo, and a location in Youngstown. It focuses on healthcare and health science programs.