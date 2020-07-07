Brookville Area Calendar of Events

Auction fundraiser scheduled

NEW LEBANON — An auction fundraiser scheduled for Tuesday, July 14 to benefit American Legion Post 762 in New Lebanon has been postponed until a future date is selected. Thank you to everyone who brought in donations, they will be set aside to be used when a new date has been indicated.

Baked steak carryout dinner set

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is taking orders for Baked Steak Dinners that will be served on Sunday, July 12 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., or until sold out. Pick up your dinners at the West Alexandria Firehouse, 25 E. Dayton St., West Alexandria. Orders consisting of baked steak with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, applesauce and roll will be brought to your car. Drop off orders at The Pin Up Shoppe at 50 W. Second St., West Alexandria, or phone orders to Carol Lunsford at 839-4085. Orders must be received by July 8.

Kindergarten registration begins in August

BROOKVILLE — If you are a resident of the Brookville School District with a child who will turn five on or before Aug. 1, 2020, please remember to register your child for kindergarten. You can get information about the enrollment process by contacting Brookville Elementary School at 937-833-6796. Kindergarten assessment has been rescheduled for Aug. 4-6.

Preble retired teachers meeting cancelled

EATON — PCRTA President Harold Niehaus has announced the next PCRTA meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 8. Details for the meeting will be announced later.

PCCOA planning reopening

EATON — The Preble County Center on Aging is reviewing procedures and protocols and will be opening slowly soon. Stay up to date via the PCCOA Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/, their Web site at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org, or you can call PCCOA at 937-456-4947. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.

Parkinson’s Group planning on meeting in September

BROOKVILLE — The Kettering NeuroRehab and Balance Center’s Parkinson’s Disease Support Group has been postponed for the summer. Pending clearance from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Kettering Health Network, the group plans to meet again at the Brookville Public Library in September of 2020. Should you have any questions please contact Erika Rollyson, Physical Therapist by e-mail at Erika.rollyson@ketteringhealth.org, or call 937-401-6109.