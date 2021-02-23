REPORTS FROM LOCAL AREA POLICE DEPARTMENTS

The following information has been provided by area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Thursday, Feb. 11, Brookville Report 2021-00081: Louis R. Patrus, 84, of Brookville, was charged with failure to stop at posted stop sign following a two-vehicle crash in the 500 block of E. Upper Lewisburg Rd.

Friday, Feb. 12, Brookville Report 2021-00083: A resident of Salem Street reported that someone had used his identity to file for unemployment.

Brookville Report 2021-00084: Anthony D. Heath, 58, of Dayton 45401, was charged with driving without a valid license, failure to reinstate and fictitious plates. His vehicle was impounded. He was released with a court summons.

Clayton Report 21-000153: A resident of Packingham Drive reported that someone had used her identity to file for unemployment.

Saturday, Feb. 13, Brookville Report 2021-00085: Dale A. Young, 63, of Dayton 45401, was charged with driving under suspension and no rear lights. He was issued a court summons and his vehicle impounded.

Brookville Report 2021-00086: Courtney E. Schwegler, 27, of Union, was charged with driving under suspension, driving without a valid license, no taillights and no rear plate light. She was issued a court summons and her vehicle impounded.

Clayton Report 21-000158: Taisha Cannon, 23, pf Dayton 45417, was charged with failure to maintain marked lanes, driving without a valid license and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. She was also arrested on a warrant out of Trotwood. She was turned over to a Trotwood officer and transported to jail.

Clayton Report 21-000159: A resident of Reeves Court reported that someone had used her identity to file for unemployment.

Tuesday, Feb. 16, Brookville Report 2021-00089: Jonathan D. Pearson, 19, of Vandalia, was arrested on a warrant on indictment issued by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office on four counts of pandering sex-oriented material involving a minor, 18 counts of pandering sex-oriented material involving a minor, and 13 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material. Pearson was taken into custody by Vandalia Police, turned over to a Brookville officer and transported to jail.

Clayton Report 21-000163: A resident of Ramsey Place reported that someone had used her identity to file for unemployment.

Wednesday, Feb. 17, Brookville Report 2021-00090: A resident of Poplar Street reported that someone had used her identity to file for unemployment.

Brookville Report 2021-00091: A resident of Madrid Avenue reported that someone had used her identity to file for unemployment.

Clayton Report 21-000165: Burglary was reported in the 5800 block of Phillipsburg-Union Rd. There was no sign of forced entry. Stolen items included coins valued at $15,000, jewelry ($1,000), a rifle ($750), silverware $500), and pocket watches ($3,000). Also stolen was a 2015 GMC Terrain that was left unlocked with the keys inside.