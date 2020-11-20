Clayton sets COVID-19 restrictions

CLAYTON – In accordance with the stay at home advisory issued by Public Health: Dayton & Montgomery County, the City of Clayton administration offices, service garage and fire station will be closed to the public starting Monday, Nov. 23 through Thursday, Dec. 17.

The safety and health of the community, including residents, businesses, visitors and city employees is of the utmost importance. These changes to the city’s “normal” service delivery are being instituted for the short-term to mitigate exposure of the public and city personnel to ensure the continuity of essential services is maintained.

Clayton staff will continue to work full-time in their respective buildings during the temporary building closure.

City staff can be contacted via telephone at 937-836-3500, electronically through the general email, askclayton@clayton.oh.us, or departments may be contacted directly using the city directory at http://clayton.oh.us/directory.aspx.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to utilize phone, email or teleconferencing for meetings.