Community news and upcoming events

Free Yard Waste and

Tire Drop-Off Day

ENGLEWOOD — Free Yard Waste and Tire drop-Off Day will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 335 East Wenger Road. Any woody, organic material can be dropped off. These materials include brush, leaves, sticks, grass, etc. Any car, truck or service vehicle tire, on or off the rim will be accepted. No heavy equipment or big loader tires will be accepted. Proof of Englewood residency will be required.

Brookville Historical Society

offers tours of its facilities

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Historical Society’s Spitler House Museum at 14 Market Street, the Exhibit Building at 3 Hay Avenue, and the Depot Museum on Cusick will be open Sunday, Oct. 10, from 2 until 4 p.m. with the last tour starting at 3 p.m. This will be the last time the Depot Museum will be open this year. Suggested donations are $2 for adults, 50 cents for children from age 6 to 16, and children 5 and under free. There will be a new exhibit at the Exhibit Building.

Englewood to begin

fall leaf pick up

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Service Department will begin its annual leaf program on Tuesday, Oct. 12 through Wednesday, Nov. 24. Pickup days will vary; however, it is the city’s goal to pick up leaves throughout the whole city at least once a week.

The following is a guide to leaf pickup:

• Rake your leaves into the street, approximately 6 inches away from the gutter, to allow rain water to go into the catch basins.

• Leaf pickup creates a fine dust in the air, so plan to wash cars or hang laundry outside after pickup in your area.

• Leaves will not be picked up from under, between or around parked cars.

• Do not put grass clippings, tree branches or brush with your leaves. They clog the vacuum units and will not be picked up.

• Do not try to rake as trucks are going by.

• Bagged leaves will be collected during normal trash pickup.

Fire hydrants to be

flushed in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — Maintenance crews will be flushing all Englewood fire hydrants Tuesday through Friday, Oct. 12 through Oct. 22, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. This routine part of the water distribution maintenance program may produce some fluctuation of water pressure and rust discoloration. For further information contact the City of Englewood Water Department at 937-836-5106 ext. 402.

Clayton seeks nominations

for Fall / Halloween VIP

CLAYTON — Nominate a property landscaped beautifully with fall flowers and decorations or spruced up for the Halloween season by emailing jkuntz@clayton.oh.us or call 937-836-3500. Nominations will be accepted until October 31st.