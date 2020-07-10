Giovanna Muhlenkamp

DAYTON — Muhlenkamp, Giovanna Maria, 89, passed away on Monday July 6, 2020 at the Shiloh Springs Care Center. She was born in Bolzano, Italy to Camilla (Pelc) and Paul Quaiser. She was formerly of Frankenmuth, Michigan and Englewood, Ohio. She worked in the emergency room at Grandview Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Allen Muhlenkamp. She is survived by Floyd Schluckebier, her children, Walter Slade, Edward (Linda) Slade, Rick (Sue) Slade, Charles Slade and Tina Swann. Her Grandchildren, Savanna (Sean) Bui, Audrey (Ryan Case) Swann, Lacie Swann, Alex Slade, Jake Slade, Keenan Slade, Erik Slade and her future Great Grandchild Eliot Mae Bui. There will be private family service at a later date. Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.TobiasFuneralHome.com