Eldin J. Filbrun

BROOKVILLE — Filbrun, Eldin J., 84, of Brookville, passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 09, 2020, at his home. Preceded in death by a daughter Gwendolyn. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Virginia, three daughters, Elaine (Lonny) Chambers, Darlene Filbrun, Leann (Roger) Dalton, son Larry Filbrun, nine grandchildren Allen (Suzanne) Chambers, Bradley (Ashley) Chambers, Alisha (Donnie) Collins, Jeremy (Dani) Games, Jessica Games, Jacob and Brett Filbrun, Derek and Blaine Dalton and four great-grandchildren Braden and Lucas Chambers, Carson and Cayla Collins, sister Thelma (Kenneth) Landes, and two brothers Norman and Marlin Filbrun. Eldin attended the Brookville Grace Brethren Church. Private services will be held at the family’s convenience. Interment Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Brookville Grace Brethren Church. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to wwwbakerhazelsnider.com.