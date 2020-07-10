James Pahud

BROOKVILLE — Pahud, James (Jamey) K., 50, of Brookville, Ohio, and Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Jamey was born to Eva and Jim PaHud on December 1, 1969, in Dayton, Ohio. Jamey is survived by his beloved son, Christian, his mother and father, Eva and Jim, his sisters, Dawn and Shannon, his niece, Morgan, nephews, Jordy, Ben, and Austin, his great nephews, Ben and Griffen, and great niece, Marlee, his girlfriend, Linda, and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Jamey relocated to South Carolina several years ago to be with his father and nearer his son. Most recently, Jamey worked with his friend, Josh, in his powder coating business, enjoying anything having to do with cars, motorcycles or bicycles. A multitude of friends from both the Brookville and Murrells Inlet areas have reached out to express condolences and share stories of Jamey helping them in one way or another, and his family is very touched to learn that his kindness and selflessness was known to so many outside the family. One of Jamey’s greatest joys was his son, Christian, who is a race car driver, and with whom Jamey more recently became involved in remote control (RC) car racing. Additionally, Jamey had become involved with helping at a local RC racetrack, and had a workshop at his home where he regularly built and repaired RC cars. Earlier in his life, Jamey was heavily involved in BMX racing, ultimately earning the ranking, bike number plate, and trophy for being No. 1 in the state of Ohio. His family supported Jamey’s racing and spent many days on the road traveling to various racing events. They wish to thank the BMX community for reaching out to express their condolences and advise that they will be nominating Jamey for a BMX Hall of Fame induction. As Jamey wished, there will be no formal service or burial, but a private event will be arranged in both Ohio and South Carolina for Jamey’s family and close friends to celebrate Jamey’s life, his kindness, his ever-present laughter, and his huge heart. He was so loved and will be missed beyond words.