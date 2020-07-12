William E. Neiswonger

BROOKVILLE — After a 32 year battle with Parkinson’s Disease William E. “Sox” Neiswonger, 74, of Brookville, earned his reward in heaven peacefully on July 10, 2020. Those mourning his loss on Earth include wife of 53 years, Carol; daughter, Michelle (TJ) Loughman; son, Garret (Katie) Neiswonger; grandchildren, Nathan & Hailee Loughman, Eli, Max, & Ali Beth Neiswonger; sister, Sandy Spence, along with many other family and friends. Those celebrating his arrival to heaven include his parents, Bob & Jean Neiswonger and in-laws, Dr. Vinton & Florence Young, brother-in-law, Sonny Spence and nephew, Jeff Shue. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Brookville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to RockSteadyBoxing.org (A Parkinson’s exercise program) or to Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements in care of Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Road, Brookville.