Jerry M. Clark

BROOKVILLE — Clark, Jerry M., 77, of Brookville, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He retired from General Motors with over 30 years of service. Jerry also farmed for many years in the Brookville area. He was an avid car enthusiast and loved restoring cars. Jerry was a passionate Ohio State fan. He enjoyed spending time in Florida and traveling, but most of all, spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years: Darlene (Hole) Clark, children: Tina (Mike) Patrick of Brookville, Tawnya (Ryan) Clark-Evans of KY, Jason (Julie) Clark of Huber Heights, grandchildren: Bradley Patrick, Jackson, Savannah and Brooklyn Clark, sister: Barbara Ann Dabbelt of AR, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Mosco and Della (Hartsock) Clark and grandson: Zachary Patrick. A public walk-through visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Private services will be held with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. Interment will be at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com