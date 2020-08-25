BROOKVILLE — Vicky E. Whisman of Brookville, OH died on Monday, August 3, 2020 from a chronic illness at Grandview Hospital. She graduated from Northmont High School in 1978 where following graduation she lived in Brookville. Then for a period of time lived in a beautiful farm house on Arcanum Bears Mill Road in Greenville finally relocating back to Brookville to Amity Road in Perry Township in 1993 where she lived out the remainder of her life. She was an avid traveler and explored most of the United States but her favorite place, and second home, was St. Augustine, FL due to her love and connection to the ocean.

Vicky had a passion for animals and during her lifetime saved hundreds of animals including dogs, cats, raccons, sheep, goats, horses, birds and many other fauna. She knew she could not save the entire world, but she could change the world for the animals she rescued.

Vicky is survived by her parents, Park and Sandy Henninger (Ernst), her husband Victor Whisman and daughter and son-in law Casey and Alan Finch.

Vicky was privately buried at Royal Oaks Cemetary in Brookville. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date to ensure the safety of all the mourners. In lieu of any flowers please consider donating to any of her favorite charities: The Lost Bird Project, Sea Shepard Conservation Society or The 4ocean Conservation Group.