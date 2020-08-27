WEST CARROLLTON — Nicholas Keish, 40, of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away suddenly on August 22, 2020. He is survived by his mother and stepfather Kyle and Cathy Watson of Brookville, Ohio, his father Rodney Keish of Centerville, Ohio, his sister and brother-in-law Bailey Keish and Anthony Coomer of Brookville, Ohio, his birth father David Parriman and grandmother Rowena Parriman of Riverside, Ohio, his fiancé Lauren Miller of West Carrollton, Ohio and children Ashton Keish and Kellan Keish of Brookville, Ohio and Finley Rose Keish of West Carrollton, Ohio, and step-son Rory Saunders of West Carrollton, Ohio. he is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends he had made throughout his life. Nicholas was an easy going, fun loving man with a quick sense of humor and a beautiful smile. A dedicated son, brother, partner and father, who loved his family and friends unconditionally. He was an avid collector of Transformers and comic books and loved gaming. He loved to read and listen to music which he passed on to his family and friends. He wanted everyone to love his passions as much as he did. Please join us in celebrating Nick’s life with a Memorial Service on Saturday, Sept 5, 2020, to be held at 11 a.m. at the Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Road, Brookville. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com

IMPORTANT: Masks are required for all guests attending.