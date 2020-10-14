ELYRIA — Henry Wheatley Hoop, Jr., January 14, 1925 – October 11, 2020.

Beloved and devoted husband for 58 years to the late Celeste, treasured father of Kevin Louise, loving Pop Pop to Owen (Brittney) and Neil (Katie), grand Pop Pop to Abigail and Ian. He was born to Henry and Elsie Mae in McKees Rocks, PA.

Henry met Celeste at a USO party in Baltimore, MD. He served as a Navy See Bee and was at the D-Day landing at Utah Beach. Henry has proudly told his military story to people of all ages to preserve our history. He was trained on the GI Bill to be a fabric cutter and worked as a dress cutter in Canton and mattress factories in Dayton. Next, Henry was a supervisor at the W.S. Greene Co. in Brookville, Ohio. In 1975 he opened Henry’s Upholstery on Market Street where he recovered furniture for Miami University. Henry repaired American flags free of charge.

Henry was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Dayton where he was an usher. He was an avid supporter of the Olympics.

During his 15 years at Wesleyan Village in Elyria, he continued to be creative and was awarded many ribbons by the Association of Ohio Philanthropic Homes for the Aging (AOPA.) Henry will be remembered for his popular T-Shirt ministry making everyone smile daily while reading the saying on the shirt of the day.

Burial will be Thursday, October 22 at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio.

Contributions can be sent to the USO or the Salvation Army.

Condolences may be sent to: Kevin L. Schaner, 859 Roanoke Road, Cleveland Heights, Ohio 44121.

Funeral arrangements by Busch Funeral Home, Elyria.