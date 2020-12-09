Eric J. Stephan

ENGLEWOOD — Stephan, Eric J., 49, of Englewood, passed away at home on December 4, 2020. Eric was a cook at Brookhaven Nursing Home. Cooking was his passion and he loved to be in the kitchen. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Sherri Stephan; daughter, Kyanna Stephan; parents, Robert Stephan and Trudy Eastland; brother, Brian (Lisa Cano) Stephan. No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements in care of Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, Brookville.