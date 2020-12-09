Arlene Mitchell-Swink

CARMEL, IND. — Mitchell-Swink, Arlene, 82, of Carmel, Ind., passed away on December 6, 2020. Arlene was preceded in death by her 1st husband, George R. Mitchell; 2nd husband, Jesse Swink; her parents, one brother and one sister. Arlene worked many years at Brookville National Bank and The Brookville Star. She loved being with her family and would do anything for them. She worshipped at Salem Church of God for over 50 years. She is survived by two daughters, Debbie (Bob) Galvin and Deanna (Dale) Fosnaugh; son, Doug (Cathy) Mitchell; grandchildren Alysia Mitchell, Matt (Cortney) Mitchell, Kellie (John) Holden, Greg (Brooke) Galvin; and five great-grandchildren. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements in care of Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, Brookville, OH.