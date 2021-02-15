VERONA — Kenneth E. Haworth, 86, of Verona, OH passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 at his residence. He was born June 26, 1934 in Phillipsburg, OH to the late Lee and Nelly Haworth. He retired from Benchmark Homes in Brookville, OH after many years of employment. He was preceded in death by his wife Carol Sue Haworth; grandson Timothy Fourman; and numerous siblings. He is survived by his son John Haworth; daughters Kathryn (John) Maxwell and Kitty (Gary) Flory; grandchildren: Jaime, Chrissy, Holly, Jonathan “Bub,” Matthew, Dusty, Tyler, Brandon, Kassie; numerous great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one sister. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 2 p.m. until time of funeral service at 4 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.