BROOKVILLE — Russell Allamon, 85, of Brookville (43 years) passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital from COVID-19 on January 7, 2021.

He is survived by Carol, his wife of 62 years, of Harrison, OH and his children: two daughters, Marsha Carroll (Dan) of Somerville; Laurie Kappen (Mike) of Harrison; and two sons, Michael (Lisa) of Westerville; and Christopher (Nicole) of St. Augustine, FL, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Russ was a proud United States Air Force Veteran. He also served as a Brookville volunteer fireman for many years and was a member of the Brookville Board of Education. Russ was a member of the Brookville Masonic Lodge 596 where he was past master. He retired from GM in Moraine.

He was always willing to help any person in need. Russ’s true joy was always in the company of others: his family, friends, and anyone he met along life’s path.

He was cremated on January 19, 2021. Family will hold a celebration of life in the coming months.