GOLDEN VALLEY, MN — Sylvia Wogoman, 88, passed away April 19, 2021. Sylvia was born in Brookville, daughter of Ida Wogoman. She was baptized and confirmed at Providence Lutheran Church, Brookville. She graduated from Brookville High School and Capital University. She moved to Minnesota in 1962 and taught kindergarten 30 years. She died at Covenant Living, Golden Valley, MN. She will be missed by cousins living in Ohio, New York, Georgia and Pennsylvania. gilbert-fellers.com