AUSTIN, TX — Donald Lee Blaine passed away March 29, 2021 in Austin, TX. His wife and the love of his life, Carolyn Sue (Winfield) Blaine, a native of Trotwood, OH, survives him. Don was born November 17, 1931 in Union City, IN to W.H. “Bill” Blaine and Mary E. (Collins) Blaine. The family moved to Brookville, OH in 1944, where Don graduated from high school in 1949. He attended Bowling Green State University until he was inducted into the Army during the Korean War years. After qualifying as a paratrooper, Don joined the first Green Beret unit (10th Special Forces Group) at Fort Bragg, NC. Following his separation from active duty, Don and Sue were married in 1954 and moved to Bowling Green where he renewed his studies.

After leaving BGSU, Don began his career in sales with IBM, working in Dayton and Cleveland before moving to New York for a two-year tour at IBM world headquarters. In 1967 he went to Lubbock, TX as branch manager. His success in that post led to promotion in 1970 to branch manager in Houston, at the time IBM’s largest branch in the US. His last transfer for IBM was to Atlanta in 1981 where his assignment included IBM’s “Writing to Read” educational program. Don and Sue’s last move was to Austin, TX in 2018 to be near three of their sons and their families.

Don’s idol, his Uncle George Collins, a former Marine in WW II who became a forest ranger in Idaho after the war, inspired Don’s sense of adventure. He and Sue became world travelers, including a safari in Kenya and Tanzania, hiking the Pyrenees, camel rides in Egypt, visiting Peru’s Machu Picchu, and trekking the Himalayas of Tibet. Don and Sue also shared travel adventures with siblings in Italy and France. But their sons and their families were always their highest priority, whether fishing on Texas’ Lake Buchanan, deer hunting in the Texas Hill Country, or an elk hunt in Montana.

While residing in Cleveland, Don became an avid boater, a sport he continued on the Atlantic Seaboard when he transferred to New York. Don’s final boating days were on Lake Lanier north of Atlanta, where he and Sue enjoyed fishing, swimming and water skiing with family and friends.

Don’s avocations included raising Brahman cattle on their ranch near Columbus, TX; participating in the City of Alpharetta (GA)’s “Clean and Beautiful” program; serving on the Board of the Alpharetta Presbyterian Church; and delivering Meals on Wheels.

Don and Sue had five sons, the eldest of whom, David, predeceased him. Their four surviving sons are Dean (Renee) and Dennis (Brenda), Austin; Doug (Cindy), Houston, TX; and Dow (Barbara), Atlanta, GA. Survivors include nine grandchildren and a newly-born great-granddaughter. He is also survived by his brother, Jack (Rita) Blaine, Irvington, VA; sister, Ronda (Ron) Bailey, Centerville, OH; and sisters-in-law Marlene Blaine, Dayton, OH, and Joan Blaine, Big Rapids, MI. Don was predeceased by his sister, Sondra Blaine, and brothers Robert E. Blaine and William D. Blaine.

A memorial service will be held April 30 at the Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home in Lakeway, TX. Interment will be at the Antioch Church in Trotwood, OH, at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don’s name to Meals on Wheels in Alpharetta, Georgia at https://ssnorthfulton.org or the Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, 180 Academy St., Alpharetta, GA 30009, (770) 751-0033.