BOTKINS — Todd P. Shellabarger, 52, of Botkins, died on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 8:54 a.m. at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. He was born on October 13, 1968 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of Don Shellabarger who survives in Brookville, OH, and the late Marlyn (Kuhn) Shellabarger. Also surviving is his wife Melanie Shellabarger of Botkins, whom he married on June 30, 2020 on Boca Grands, FL. He also leaves behind his children: Alex (Brooke) James of Newnan, GA; Carrie Shellabarger of Clayton; and Brooke Shellabarger of Vandalia; his step-children: Caleb Oren, Averie Thorpe, and Keegan Thorpe all of Botkins, two grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and his siblings: Tina (John) Jasinski of Portage, MI; Tara (Wil) Schwartz of West Manchester, OH; and Ty (Heather) Shellabarger of Clayton, OH.

Todd was a graduate of Ansonia High School and Anderson University. He had been a member of the Immanuel Church in Kettlersville. He sold log homes for many years, but more recently he had been a hardware salesman for Kimball Midwest out of Columbus. He enjoyed his job and the opportunity to meet many different people. He loved to spend time with his family. He especially loved the time he was able to spend with his grandchildren. He was a big sports fan: playing sports, coaching sports, and watching sports; he loved it all. He was huge fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, and his love of the Cleveland Browns was unmatched! Todd enjoyed being outside and doing yard work. He loved to go on vacations, and he was able to travel all over the United States and South America.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 beginning at 2 p.m. at Immanuel Church (8888 State Route 274, Kettlersville, Ohio) with Pastor Ed Rinehart officiating. Interment will follow in the Schwaberow Cemetery near Kettlersville. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, at the church, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Memorial contributions to honor Todd’s life can be made to the American Cancer Society (https://donate3.cancer.org). Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements, and online condolences to the family can be left on the funeral home website at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.