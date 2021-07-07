Rev. Teddy R. Landis, Sr.

SUNBURY — Landis Sr., Rev. Teddy Robert, age 92 of Sunbury, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 2, 2021. Ted had previously been a lifelong resident of the Brookville, Ohio area where he was an ardent supporter of the Brookville Community, schools and especially Brookville High School athletics. He retired from his ministry calling after serving the Lewisburg United Church of Christ faithfully for many years. Ted was a respected journalist and sports editor having covered area sports throughout his career with the hometown Brookville Star Newspaper. He was a jr. high English teacher for more than 33 years. Ted also proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Ted is survived by his loving wife of 70 years: Thelma (Brehm) Landis, daughter: Lu Anne Kramer (Don Poling) of Westerville, son: Ted R. Landis Jr. of Brookville, Ruth Harshbarger of Georgia, grandchildren: Marissa D. Kramer, Aly E. Landis, Madeline M. Kramer, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Ted Herbert & Nora Elizabeth (Ditmer) Landis, brother: Gale Landis, and a sister Joan Huffman. Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1 p.m. until time of services. Interment will be held privately at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. If you wish to leave online condolences or view the webcast of the services, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com