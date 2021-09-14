Joyce Fogle

NEW LEBANON — Joyce “Jo” Fogle of New Lebanon, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on August 25, 2021 at the age of 80. She is survived by her sons Chris (Carol) and Brian (Brenda); sisters Bonnie, Donna, Nita & Barb, brothers Chuck & Jeff, five grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Jo was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years Richard (Dick) Fogle, her parents Hubert & Mary Marquis, a sister Letha Faye & brother Jim. Jo graduated from Brookville High School in 1959. She retired from the New Lebanon School system. She was a long time member of New Lebanon United Methodist Church and the Dixie Pathfinders Camping Club. Jo chose to donate her remains to Wright State University for medical research. A memorial service will be held at New Lebanon United Methodist Church on Sept. 22, 2021 at 5 p.m. with Pastor Gary Eubank officiating. A special thanks to the staff at Village at the Greene and Ohio Valley Hospice for the exceptional care they provided. In honor of her memory contributions can be made to The Mahajan Laboratories, Dept. of Ophthalmology or Ohio Valley Hospice.