BROOKVILLE — Roy Thomas Horvath, of Brookville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, at his home. Roy passed away on his birthday, in the company of his family. He was 90 years old. Roy was born in Dayton and graduated from Chaminade High School in the class of 1949. He then attended the University of Dayton, earning his Bachelor of Civil Engineering degree in 1953. Later that year, while on Christmas leave from the U.S. Army, Roy married Patricia Rita Hickey, the love of his life, at Precious Blood Catholic Church. He served in many leadership capacities there over the years, including chairing the building committee that oversaw the construction of the permanent church, which had existed in temporary incarnations for many decades. Certified as a Professional Engineer by the State of Ohio in 1959, Roy became a general contractor and project manager with Encrete Construction in Dayton. He later joined some former classmates and Encrete alums in the Miller-Valentine Group, a construction and real estate development company where he was known for mentoring younger employees. By 1974 Roy was a partner in that firm, and worked there for 19 more years before retiring in 1993. Throughout his life Roy had an adventurous streak and an appreciation for travel, from trips to the western states and canoe excursions in Michigan as a boy scout, to world travel with his wife, Pat. But his great love was for sailing, from Great Lakes excursions with fellow “trailer sailors” to chartered ocean-going cruises. He was a member and past Commander of the United States Sail and Power Squadron. In his retirement he earned a license from the U.S. Coast Guard to operate motor and sailing vessels in the Great Lakes and coastal waters. He established a tradition of spending time on the water on his birthday until his last one, when others did so for him and sent their regards. When he wasn’t traveling or sailing, he could be found golfing or spending time with his family, often going into Project Manager mode on their various home improvements, sometimes even by invitation. He was a loving, generous man who by his own description lived a full and interesting life, handling its challenges with self-reliance, hard work, humor, and faith. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. Roy is survived by his wife of 67 years: Patricia (Hickey) Horvath, children: Laurie (Roger) Ernst, Sharon (Andy Pike) Horvath, James (Mary Elizabeth) Harper, Molly O’Guinness Carlson, Joseph (Cheryl) Horvath, Douglas (Ann) Horvath, Elizabeth (Thomas) Custer, daughter-in-law Lesley Horvath, 22 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, sister: Julie Horvath, close friends: Cinda Hanbuch-Pinkerton and Tim Pinkerton, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Anthony and Loraine (Stomps) Horvath, son: Edward Horvath and siblings: Allan, Eugene, Carroll, Larry and Gail Horvath. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at Precious Blood Catholic Church (4961 Salem Ave.) with Rev. Gene Schnipke, C.PP.S. as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, Sept. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church and on Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Masks are required. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or to Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com