BROOKVILLE — Marion Lee Correll, 78, of Brookville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl & Alma Correll. Lee attended Southern Illinois University, moving onto Murray State University earning his undergraduate degree. Marion went on to earn his Master’s in Agronomy from the University of Arkansas. He has been a strong, hard worker since he was 7 years old, starting out helping with the family farm. Lee would go on to become a mechanic, then working many years for Henwood Feed, and then onto Rodeffer Construction. He loved his family and friends, loved the Lord, and will be deeply missed by all those he leaves behind. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Lou Correll, nee Metzger; children, Michelle (Curtis) Mears, Joseph (Andrea) Correll; grandchildren, Tobias Mears, Lucia Mears, Brody Correll, Jeremiah Mears, Ada Correll; siblings, John Correll, Edward Correll, Mattie (Bruce) Correll Runyon, and numerous other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life service was held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the Brookville First United Methodist Church, 963 Salem St., Brookville, OH 45309. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Lee’s memory to Brookville First UMC or the Salvation Army (Dayton Local Branch). Please see details on the obituary page below for donation information. Condolences can be made by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.