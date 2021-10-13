BROOKVILLE — Rodney A. Lowry, 81 of Brookville, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Rodney was a former co-owner and operator of Ben Franklin in Brookville. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by his children: Marty Lowry of Brookville, Tammy (Dr. Rick) Melson of MO, Jeff (Jaynee) Lowry of PA, mother: Verlene Henderson, five grandchildren, siblings: Donny and Glenn Henderson, Karen Bresnahan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Edith Lowry and son: Mike Lowry. Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will be at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com