SAEGERTOWN — Betty Jane Staats, 77, of Saegertown, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, with family by her side.

Betty was born in Brookville, OH on January 1, 1944, a daughter of the late Homer Francis and Edith Mae (Peirson) Holp.

On July 30, 1960 Betty married Robert Stephen Staats; he preceded her in death on June 19, 2008.

She was a member of Saegertown United Methodist Church and while living in Brookville was a member of Brookville Church of the Brethren.

After 30 years of service, Betty retired from the US Postal service where she was employed as a rural postal carrier in the Brookville and Lewisburg areas. Following her retirement she drove school bus in that same area for ten years. Betty had a deep seeded desire to help others, especially those in need. She volunteered at the Soup Kitchen and had made over 100 plastic bed mats for the homeless. She was an animal lover. Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting and she was an excellent cook. A football fan, Betty especially enjoyed following Ohio State. She will be remembered as a kind and caring person who was meticulous about all that she did.

Betty is survived by three children Theresa Lynn Morris (Clark) of Franklin, KY, Kimberly Sue Trent (Larry), Stephen Todd Staats (Alicia Dengler) of Saegertown; eight grandchildren Zachary, Eric, Erin, Jessica, Jacob, Caitlin, Cameron, Cale; 16 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister.

A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 PM on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Saegertown United Methodist Church, 630 Euclid Ave, Saegertown.

Betty will be laid to rest in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville, OH. Graveside services will be held in the Spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s memory to Hope Rescue, 32708 Forest Home Road, Union City, PA 16438 or Meadville Community Soup Kitchen, 956 S. Main St., Meadville, PA 16335.

Arrangements are under the direction of Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 330 Broad St., Saegertown

Share a memory or condolence at www.miznerfuneralhome.com