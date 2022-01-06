BROOKVILLE — Woolery, Russell F., 83, of Brookville, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022. Russ was born on March 26, 1938 and lived in Brookville his entire life. He was a graduate of Brookville High School class of 1957. He was an inductee into the Brookville High School Athletics Hall of Fame and strongly supported Blue Devil athletics through his final years. Russ retired from Fryman and Kuck Construction in 1998 and was known as a skilled brick and stone mason. An avid outdoorsman and fisherman, Russ spent many summers on Lake Erie and over 30 winters at Lake Okeechobee, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 65 years: Carol (Garber) Woolery, son and daughter-in-law: Jeffrey and Karyl Woolery, daughter and son-in-law: Lisa and Tim Hopkins, seven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandsons, aunt: Betty Adams, best friend: Dennis Schweigert, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Floyd Russell and Leota Louise (Davis) Woolery, half-sister: Rachel Gilliam and beloved buddy: Tucker. A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Brookville Athletic Department (1 Blue Pride Dr., Brookville, OH 45309), Crossroads Hospice (8069 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45458) or to the Montgomery County Animal Rescue Center (6790 Webster St., Dayton, OH 45414). The Kindred Funeral Home in Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com