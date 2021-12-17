BROOKVILLE — Weaver, Deanna L., 86, of Brookville, passed away on Monday, December 13 2021, following a brief illness. Deanna is survived by her husband of 62 years, Sherman Weaver; children, Melissa Ann (John) Hanson and Todd Alan Weaver; grandchildren, Samantha Lynn Hanson and Elizabeth Mae Hanson. She enjoyed bowling, retired from Brookville Schools and was a member of Prymont United Methodist Church. Funeral services were held on Friday, December 17 at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Road, Brookville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, 31 W. Whipp Road. Dayton, OH 45459. Online condolences may be sent by going to www.gilbert-fellers.com